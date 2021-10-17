Prince Charles 'very Proud' Of Son William For 'Earthshot' Works Towards Climate Change

Prince Charles lauded his son Prince William for his efforts towards climate change ahead of William's inaugural Earthshot Prize Award ceremony which is going to start today, October 17 at night. At the event that will be held at Alexandra Palace in north London, the Duke of Cambridge will call on worldwide innovative solutions to address the environmental challenges faced by the planet. The Duke has also kept ambitious prizes for the most inspiring solutions, and a total of five winners will receive £1 million to develop their projects every year so that they can help in overcoming the problems that the planet is facing.

Many prominent faces will join the Earthshot event as judges, including actress Cate Blanchett, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and singer Shakira. Ahead of the ceremony, Prince Charles took to his Instagram account and spoke about his son's work and said, "I am very proud of my son, William, for his growing commitment to the environment and the bold ambition of the Earthshot Prize. As a world, we need to come together to inspire, reimagine and build the sustainable future we so desperately need. Over the coming decade, with future generations in mind, the Earthshot Prize, and its inspirational nominees, will help us find innovative solutions, "he added.

Prince Charles further stated that "In parallel, through my Terra Carta and Sustainable Markets Initiative, we will work to mobilise the trillions of dollars required to transition the global economy onto a more sustainable trajectory. Together, with all those who join us, we have a real opportunity to deliver a brighter future for humanity while restoring harmony between nature, people, and the planet, "he added.

“Ultimately, if we want to tackle this, people have to feel like there’s hope.”



🎧 A sneak peek of Prince William speaking on a special episode of #BBCNewscast, about the origins of the #EarthshotPrize 🌎 pic.twitter.com/uoc4pEH8ir — #EarthshotLondon2021 Awards | Sunday 8pm BST (@EarthshotPrize) October 14, 2021

Earlier, Prince Charles spoke to the BBC on climate issues and claimed that he ''understands'' why climate activists across the world are "fed up" with the British government and other world leaders, citing the protests that recently took place in London by the Insulate Britain group and other climate supporters. He also expressed his deepest concern over the worsening situation of the Earth and said that humans are "overexploiting" and damaging the place where they live. Recently, Prince Willian criticised billionaires for undertaking space journeys while ignoring the biggest problem on Earth. Notably, William's Earthshot ceremony comes ahead of the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, which will be attended by Prince Charles, the Queen, and Duchess of Cornwall among others.

Image: Instgram/@Clarencehouse