Japan Issues Travel Alert For Whole World Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Japan government has reportedly issued a travel alert for the whole world on March 25 as the country saw its largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. As per reports, Japan reported 98 new cases and two more deaths on Wednesday. The government reportedly urged the people of Japan to avoid non-essential travels. In order to tackle the virulent pandemic, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly ordered a government task force be set up. Japan has reported 1,307 confirmed cases with 45 deaths.

Tokyo Olympics postponed

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained the delay of Tokyo Olympics 2020 to the United States President Donald Trump on March 24. The top government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga, also said that Abe proposed to maintain close cooperation between the leaders. Reportedly, Trump also responded to the news of the Olympics being delayed to next year as ‘very hard, but wonderful decision’.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been postponed from July 24 to the summer of next year amid the increasing concerns of coronavirus outbreak. However, the official statement did not mention the updated schedule of the games. Before an official confirmation, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had said on March 24 that after his talks with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on March 24, they have agreed on postponing the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by one year.

The Games have not been cancelled but will take place by the summer of 2021. The Olympic Flame which arrive in Tokyo last week would still remain at the same place. After previously resisting the request by several officials around the world, Abe has said that the delaying of the event has now become unavoidable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in a complete manner amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Just a day before Japanese PM announced the postponing of Olympics, US President Donald Trump had showcased his confidence in Abe and called him a “great friend”. Trump even applauded Japanese PM for doing a “magnificent” job in deciding the venue for the Olympics and assured that he will make a “proper decision”.

(Pic Credits: AP)