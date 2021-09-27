Japan Names China, Russia And N Korea As Cyberspace Threats Who 'steal Military Info'

Japan has named China, Russia, and North Korea as the countries that pose a “cyberattack threat” as it suspects their “involvement in hostile cyber activities.” In a draft Cybersecurity Strategy that the country will adopt for the next three years, which also outlines the discussions at the Cybersecurity Strategy Headquarters held in May 2021, Japan stressed that the circumstances and geopolitical tensions in cyberspace contain the "risk of rapidly developing into a graver situation” as it stressed on the importance of country’s digital transformation.

The strategy, to be endorsed by the Japanese Cabinet soon, states that Tokyo will resort to "tough countermeasures using every effective means and capability available," which would include diplomatic responses and criminal prosecutions should these cybersecurity threats flare. It would be the first time that Tokyo has specifically named the countries as it backed the need for stringent measures for strengthening the nation’s defense capability in cyberspace.

“Cyberspace has become an area of international interstate competition that reflects geopolitical tensions, even during normal times,” Tokyo outlined in the upcoming cybersecurity strategy which was framed in July. “Differences in fundamental values concerning cyberspace and conflicts over international rules, technological foundations, data, and other matters are emerging as well,” it elaborated.

Japan highlighted that the so-called "threat countries" with the spirit of interstate and regional competition might aim to disrupt the country’s critical infrastructure, attempt theft of personal information and intellectual property, and also interfere with democratic processes. “In particular, cyber activities suspected of state involvement include cyberattacks presumed to be conducted by China to steal information from companies related to the military industry and possessing advanced technology, and by Russia to exert influence to achieve military or political aims. North Korea also conducts cyberattacks to achieve political aims or obtain foreign currency,” Tokyo said in its Cybersecurity Strategy.

Tokyo aims for 'free, fair and secure' cyber space

The Japanese government has enforced the Basic Act that will focus on making cyberspace “a free, fair and secure space,” which it said, was important more than ever now when securing cyberspace was at a greater risk. The strategy will implement the existing international laws including the UN Charter applicable in cyberspace for accountability in case of any risks from the perspective of international affairs.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato in a press briefing asked the members of the Cybersecurity Strategic Headquarters to "work with local governments while giving sufficient consideration to gaining the public's trust and steadily implement measures stated in the strategy.” Japan indicated that will seek cooperation in the cyber field with its QUAD partners namely the United States, Australia and India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region and counter the Chinese belligerence.