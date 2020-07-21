Japan Offers Asylum To HK, Sets Up Committee To Investigate China's Human Rights Abuses

Japan has decided to set up a nonpartisan group following China's implementation of National Security Law in Hong Kong. The enactment of the law in Hong Kong has shed light on China's human rights violations once again.

Japan is one among several countries that have come forward to assist citizens fleeing the red dragon's alleged oppressive regime in the hopes of giving them a safe haven.

Japan's state-owned broadcasting media NHK World-Japan reported that the country's lawmakers were formulating plans in full steam to set up committees to protect Hong Kongers fleeing Chinese pressure.

The report further stated that visa extensions for people of Hong Kong currently in Japan will also be reviewed to enable longer stay, as well as ease up on requirements for obtaining work visas in the country, especially for people of Hong Kong.

Reportedly, Japan is also considering pursuing a legislative act to probe cases of Chinese human rights violations. The new bill is also expected to freeze assets of individuals and groups involved in the alleged abuse.

Several prominent members in the Democratic Party for the People, including former Defence Minister Yamao Shiori and House member Nakatani Gen will launch the nonpartisan group on July 29, tentatively.

What is the National Security Law?

Beijing passed the NSL in June 2020, targeting acts of "secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces", with strict punishments — in some cases life sentence, for whatever cases China may consider as "serious offences".

China's National Security Law is negatively viewed in most countries, owing to its pro-government slogans, propaganda and ban on pro-democracy marches. Several literary articles have also been banned in the country that could potentially "threaten" the government's way of leadership

Japan's move comes in retrospect of the events and follows a pattern followed by other countries that have recently boycotted Chinese products and have publicly called out their differences with the country.

This is a particularly sensitive time for Beijing as Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and China's long-time friend Russia have agreed to host a joint summit to declare and sort out their territorial row after the pandemic, giving more reasons for China to be alarmed at the new-found friendship.

(with agency inputs)