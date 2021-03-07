Japan Plans To Monitor China’s Increased Defence Spending, Calls For Transparency

Japan’s defence officials on March 7 said that they intend to closely monitor how China will increase its defence spending this year. The Japanese media outlet, NHK World, reported that according to the year’s draft budget at the annual session of the National People’s Congress, the Chinese government increased its defence budget by 6.8 per cent from last year to about $209 billion. China’s latest budget, which was released on March 5, is around four times Japan’s defence budget for fiscal 2021, starting in April.

Japan believes that the increase in China’s defence budget reflects its urge for maritime activities. Beijing has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and there have also been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. It is worth noting that the Island is controlled by Japan but China and Taiwan have also claimed it.

The Japanese government, however, maintains that the islands as an inherent part of Japan’s territory, in terms of history and international law. Japan has said that there is “no issue of sovereignty” to be resolved over them.

China urged to ‘increase transparency’

Following the release of China’s defence budget, the Japanese government now plans to call on the Chinese side to increase transparency through security talks and exchanges as they are unaware of the type of equipment Beijing is planning to deploy. Further, they have also reiterated to closely analyse and monitor the activities of the Chinese military. It is worth noting that with China’s attempt to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas, the US and Japan earlier this week also held bilateral security discussions on Beijing’s Coast Guard Law.

Meanwhile, back in January, China’s top legislative body, the NPC’s Standing Committee, had passed the coastguard law that empowers the coastguard to use all necessary means to deter threats posed by foreign vessels in waters under China’s jurisdiction. The law allows the coastguards to launch pre-emptive strikes without prior warning if commanders deem it necessary. Under the law, coastguard personnel can demolish structures built or installed by other countries in Chinese-claimed waters and board and inspect foreign ships in the area.

