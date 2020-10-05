Japan PM Suga's Decision To Reject Scholars For Advisory Council Draws Criticism

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has rejected six names recommended for Science Council of Japan (SCJ) which could create furore against the newly-elected leader. The scholars rejected for the membership had criticised former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s push to reinterpret the Constitution to allow Japanese troops to fight overseas.

Abe wanted to write the existence of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces into Article 9 which would have given a constitutional standing to the military. While announcing his resignation, Abe had even admitted that he failed to introduce the amendment of Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution, one of his most cherished goals.

The 210-member SCJ was set up after World War II to provide independent scientific policy input and half of the council’s members are chosen every three years. The six scholars were among the 105 people recommended for the membership but Suga rejected their names, defending his decision as a “result of an appropriate response based on the law.”

Read: Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga 'determined' To Host Tokyo Olympics In 2021

Read: PM Modi Holds Talks With Japan's Suga, Discusses Plans To Further Strengthen Ties

Reports suggest that there is no precedent for the prime minister rejecting the names of scholars recommended by the SCJ. The council has reportedly demanded an explanation from Suga for his decision to reject the names as Suga faces criticism from opposition parties. He has enjoyed high support among voters for his deregulation and digitization promises but the latest controversy could put a dent to that support.

Confident of hosting safe Olympics

Last month, Suga said that the country is "determined" to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games to prove that humanity was successful in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time after assuming office on September 16, Suga said that he would not leave any stone unturned to welcome other countries to safe and secure games.

"Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic. I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to the games that are safe and secure," Suga said.

Read: Japan Lawmaker Tomomi Inada Slams Lack Of Gender Balance In PM Yoshihide Suga's Cabinet

Read: Japanese Prime Minister Suga Discusses 'free And Open' Indo-Pacific Vision With Trump

(Image: AP)