Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga 'determined' To Host Tokyo Olympics In 2021

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, September 25 that the country is "determined" to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games to prove that humanity was successful in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at the 75th-anniversary gathering at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the first time after assuming office on September 16, Suga said that he would not leave any stone unturned to welcome other countries to safe and secure games.

Yoshihide Suga said, "Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as a proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic. I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to the games that are safe and secure."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in March that the Tokyo games have been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally planned for 2020, the event will now be taking place from July 23 to August 8 next year with the Paralympics scheduled from August 24 to September 5.

Read - India Discusses Best Practices To Combat COVID-19 Pandemic With US, Japan And Australia

Read - Japan PM Suga: 'Leave No One Behind' In Pandemic Response

Japanese firms express doubts over Tokyo Olympics

As per reports, several surveys have shown that a majority of Japanese firms, as well as the public, are doubtful regarding the Tokyo Olympics. While some think that the games should not take place in 2021, others don’t think the mega event is possible.

The poll published by Japanese broadcaster NHK in June noted that two-thirds of sponsors were sceptical about an extension of another year. While facing challenges in keeping sponsors abroad, the Japanese government has been showcasing optimism about the games taking place safely in 2021.

Read - New Japan PM Had 1st Phone Meeting With Xi Jinping

Read - How MLB Is Taking Cues From Japan, NBA And IPL To 'pitch' In Growing Indian Sports Market

Inputs/Image: AP

