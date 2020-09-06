Japan Prepares For Typhoon Haishen, Second Powerful Storm In A Week After Typhoon Maysak

A powerful typhoon is headed for Japan's Okinawa islands, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts on Saturday, September 5. According to reports, weather officials have warned against Typhoon Haishen throughout the week while urging people to be prepared with shelter homes and store adequate supplies.

The Japan Meteorological Agency is reported to have informed that Typhoon Haishen sustained winds of up to 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour early Saturday as it approaches to make landfall on the coast of Okinawa by Sunday and later the main southern island of Kyushu.

High tides and winds expected

Japan authorities warned that heavy downpour, high tides, and winds will precede before Typhoon Haishen hists the coast. Haishen which means “sea god” in the Chinese language was moving northward at 15 kph (9 mph) south of Minami Daito, an island located in the south of Japan. As per reports, Meteorological dept. official Yoshihisa Nakamoto said that people should not fear as they will have evacuation camps with proper social distancing measures in place.

Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak wreaked havoc in southern Japan injuring dozens of people and snapping power supply. A livestock ship from New Zealand also sunk due to stormy weather conditions in the East China Sea. Japan coast guard rescued a second survivor on Friday, September 4 off the coast of Amami Oshima island.

The Japanese coast guard official said that the rescuers also spotted dozens of livestock floating in the area. Another Filipino crew member, Chief Officer Edvardo Sareno, was reported to have been rescued late Wednesday. Coast guard video showed rescuers carefully maneuvering their boat in deep waters to pluck Sareno from the water. The 11,947-ton ship was carrying 43 crew and 5,800 livestock which left New Zealand in mid-August was heading to Tangshan on China’s eastern coast.

with AP inputs