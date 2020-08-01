Japan Records 1,579 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Spike

Japan reported 1,579 new COVID-19 cases on July 31. According to reports, this is the third day in a row that the country has reported its highest daily infections since the beginning to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the new virus cases, Japan’s Ministry of Health also reported five virus-related deaths on July 31.

No plans to declare emergency

According to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, Japan has recorded 36,236 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic as well as a death toll of 1,008. Despite the rising coronavirus cases numbers, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on July 31 stated that the government has no plans to enact a state of emergency.

As per reports, instead of declaring a state of emergency, the Japanese government intends to pool available resources towards preventing infection from spreading and local transmission of the coronavirus, in addition, the government plans on continuing the economic stimulus strategy in an effort to bear the brunt of the negative impact of the virus.

Read: Japan Court Recognises A-bomb 'black Rain' Victims

Read: Why Did Kairi Sane Leave WWE? Japanese Star's Career-threatening Injury Details

According to reports, Tokyo recorded almost 463 coronavirus cases on July 31, the majority of the cases in the city have been traced to young people who frequented bars and restaurants. As a result, Tokyo’s governor has asked restaurants and karaoke bars to reduce their operating hours so as to no stifle economic activity but still attempt to curb the spread of the virus. The total number of cases in the city now number 12,691 with more than half being recorded last month.

The deadly coronavirus that began in an illegal wet market in Wuhan, China has rapidly spread across the globe and infected 17,594,541 people worldwide and the current global death toll is 679,487. The United States is currently the epicentre of the coronavirus and has the highest number of cases in the world with 4,562,037 positive cases since the pandemic began, followed by Brazil that has 2,662,485 reported cases.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)

Read: US Commander Affirms US Support For Japan On China Dispute

Read: Flooding, Mudslides Hit Northern Japan After Heavy Rainfall