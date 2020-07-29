Why Did Kairi Sane Leave WWE? Japanese Star's Career-threatening Injury Details

On Tuesday, Japanese wrestler, Kairi Sane took to social media and posted a heartfelt message to confirm her departure from WWE. The news of Kairi Sane leaving WWE comes almost two months after the serious head injury that forced her out of action for the majority of June. Despite returning to the show earlier in July, Kairi Sane has decided to call it quits in WWE and head for greener pastures.

Why did Kairi Sane leave WWE? Kairi Sane head injury

Earlier this month, Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Kairi Sane will be leaving WWE following a career-threatening injury to her head. The Kairi Sane injury was initially sustained on the June 6 episode of RAW. During a fight against Nia Jax, Kairi’s head took a direct hit into the steel steps which caused a deep cut at the top of her forehead. The severe bleeding led to the match being paused. Following the fight, Kairi took to social media to reveal the extent of the damage of her head injury.

You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.

However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020

Sane made her return after the injury on the July 6 episode of RAW and challenged Sasha Banks. However, that match ended in a disqualification due to Bayley's interference. In the latest episode of RAW, Kairi Sane was viciously assaulted by Bayley backstage during the Women's Championship match between Asuka and Banks. The following day Sane announced that she will be leaving WWE to head back to Japan and spend more time with her husband.

Reasons why Kairi Sane left WWE

According to reports, Sane struggled to find her own character in WWE and realised her career had stagnated. Sane also picked up multiple injuries over the past year that kept her out of action for lengthy periods. The Japanese superstar is reportedly unwilling to risk any more injuries that could lead to permanent damage but is keen on continuing wresting for another year before calling it quits altogether.

Kairi Sane WWE career

Sane was one of the most decorated women’s wrestlers in the company, winning the NXT Women’s Championship, as well as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Sane was also the winner of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Kairi Sane joined WWE in 2017 and went on to make a lasting impression in the company.

Image Credits - wwe.com