Japan Records 23 New Coronavirus Cases As It Plans To Ease Restrictions

Japan on May 23 recorded 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus, below 100 infections for the 10th consecutive day. As per health ministry data, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan had reached 16,513 as of May 22, of which 796 people had lost their lives. Japan has successfully teated 13,005 patients so far, while 176 remain under critical condition.

COVID-19 in Japan

The infection and mortality rate in Japan has significantly gone down since the virus first emerged in the country in early February. The Japan model has received praise from all across the world for its efficient handling of the outbreak despite no nationwide lockdown or mass testing. Japan has managed to flatten its curve with no restrictions on residents and businesses open across the country.

Japan has successfully kept its death toll below 1,000, which is significantly lower than major countries across the globe. Tokyo is the worst-hit region in Japan with more cases than any other city on the island-state. The coronavirus outbreak in Japan forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone Tokyo 2020 Olympics until next year.

Meanwhile, the global tally from the coronavirus has reached 5.2 million infections and more than 3,42,000 deaths. Health experts believe that a potential vaccine for the deadly disease could take up to 18 months to get ready.

