Japan Spots Unknown Submarine In Its Territorial Waters Near Amami Islands

Japanese Defence Ministry reported sighting an unidentified submarine around Amami Islands in the island nation's contiguous zone on Saturday, June 20. As per reports, the ministry added that on the evening of June 18, Japenese Maritime Self-Defence Force identified a submarine northeast of the Amami Islands. It also added that the same submarine was spotted to the west of Yokoate-jima island on the outskirts of the contiguous zone.

Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono, as per reports, has instructed the ministry to make every possible effort to collect information about the submarine.

Patrol ships rushed

"On the afternoon of June 18, the JMSDF escort ships and patrol aircraft confirmed that the submarine was submarine westward in the water area (within the connection area) northeast of Amami Oshima. After that, on the morning of the 20th, we confirmed that the submarine was proceeding westward in the waters (outside the connected waters) west of Yokotojima," said the Japanese Defence Ministry, as quoted by ANI.

The ministry added that a Kawasaki P-1 maritime patrol aircraft, a Lockheed P-3 anti-submarine, maritime surveillance plane and three patrol ships were immediately rushed to the spot.

