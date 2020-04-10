What Is National Submarine Day In USA? Know The Importance & History Of The Day

April 11 is celebrated by the United States submarine community as National Submarine Day because on this day the United States Navy acquired its first modern commissioned submarine. USS Holland, the first commissioned submarine, is named after its Irish-American inventor, John Philip Holland. USS Holland was the fourth submarine to be owned by the Navy. Read on to know the details of National Submarine Day 2020 and its importance.

What is National Submarine Day 2020?

Although the US government purchased Holland VI, the modern submarine, on April 11, 1900. It is reported that the US government paid a sum of around $150,000 to purchase it. However, USS Holland was not the first submarine of the US Navy. The first submarine was the 1862 Alligator. After acquired by the US on April 11, 1900, the USS Holland commissioned on October 12, 1900, while Lieutenant H. H. Caldwell commanded. Reportedly, the modern submarine was originally laid down as Holland VI and launched on May 17, 1897.

The history of National Submarine Day

In 1969, Senator Thomas J. Dodd introduced a bill to the US Senate to pick April 11 as National Submarine Day. While the bill may have passed the Senate and introduced to the House in 1970, no records of a proclamation from then-President Richard Nixon is found. Despite that, beginning in 1970, the U.S. Navy service members and many other organisations acknowledged the day, commemorating the Navy’s first modern commissioned submarine.

It is believed that Holland VI exhibited many features of the early 20th century in more advanced forms. One of the features of the boat was that there was a conning tower from which the boat and its weapons could be directed. There were necessary ballast and trim tanks to make precise changes in depth and altitude underwater.

