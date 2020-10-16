Japan Tables Proposal Seeking An Increase In Catch Limits Of Pacific Bluefin Tuna

Japan has come up with a new proposal to increase its catch limits for Pacific bluefin tuna, a fish that is highly used for sushi and sashimi so much so as its population has hit a record low of less than 5%. According to reports, a virtual meeting of countries, which manage the Pacific bluefin, began on Tuesday, October 12 and is studying the proposal to increase Japan's catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna by 20%.

Improvement in declining population

In addition to this, a slight improvement in its declining population has hinted that Japan can recover from decades of overfishing. But in response to this proposal, the conservationists have said that raising the catch limits might hamper the progress of restoring the species.

A detailed report issued by Pew Charitable Trust on Tuesday claims that the increased yield of such fish could lower the market price which will result in making the industry less profitable in the long run. Netting Billions 2020: A Global Tuna Valuation report states that the market value of seven tuna species, including bluefin, was at $40.8 billion in 2018 a slight decrease from $41.6 billion in 2012 due to increase in catches.

Grantly Galland, an officer in Pew's international fisheries team, said , "Just because increasing catch is sustainable does not mean it is always the right thing to do".

He added that the market value of most tuna species have fallen drastically due to an increase in catch. As per reports, the meeting includes two dozen countries that jointly manage fisheries on the high seas and curb illegal and unauthorised trade that endangers these species.

Japan plays a crucial role in the survival of the species because these spawns entirely in the seas of Japan and Korea. The latest data reveals the spawning stock biomass of the Pacific bluefin, an indicator of the fish’s ability to reproduce at a sustainable level, rising to about 28,000 metric tons in 2018 from 10,837 metric tons in 2010. As per reports, the new proposal raised by Japan would allow fisheries to catch 801 more tons of smaller fish, which weigh less than 30 kilograms, per year and 976 more tons of larger ones.

Inputs/Image: AP