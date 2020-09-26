Central Park: Man Goes For Fishing, Reels Out A Human Corpse

A New Yorker named Luis Castoire went fishing at Central Park in New York City on September 24 and found out that he had hooked a human corpse in his fishing rod. This is the second time in one month that a body has been found in New York’s Central Park. According to the reports by thedailymail, Castoire was fishing at the Harlem Meer, which is a lake located on the northeast corner of Central Park near the corner of Fifth Avenue and 110th Street.

Castoire has been visiting the park since his childhood. Recalling the incident, Castoire said that he thought that he had hooked up something and when we went to check it turned out to be a body. He added that he started yelling at people and that is when the cops were called. Soon, the cops confirmed that it is a body.

The body is identified to have black and white sneakers and black hair. However, the victim has not been identified as there was no ID found. The cops are working on identifying the man. Also, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. A similar incident took place earlier this month when a 59-year-old man was found dead.

A few days back, 2 people were killed and 14 sustained gun wounds after a mass shooting broke out in New York. According to ABC news, the shooting had begun around 12: 25 am (ET) on September 18. As per the police, the incident took place at a backyard party being held in the Rochester area in the city. Elaborating about the incident at a press conference, Rochester interim Police Chief Mark Simmons said that it was "truly a tragedy of epic proportions. Sixteen victims is unheard of," he added. As per the report by authorities, the shooting took place in the Pennsylvania Avenue and multiple distress calls were received by the officers.

