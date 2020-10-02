Last Updated:

How To Catch A Legendary Fish? Here's How To Complete This Weekly Challenge

How to catch a legendary fish has been one fo the most asked questions fo the gaming community. Thus we have decided to answer these questions. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
how to catch a legendary fish

Fortnite has introduced its new set of weekly challenges and the players are certainly loving it. Fortnite Week 6 challenges are online and one of them involves completing specific tasks around the map. But recently the players have been asking a lot of questions about the same. Read more to know details about Fortnite.

Also Read | Fortnite Halloween Skins; Learn About The New Skins Coming To Fortnite This Spooky Season

Also Read | Fortnite Week 6 Season 4 Challenges Leaked: When Do They Come Out?

How to catch a legendary fish?

The Fortnite players have been asking questions like “how to catch a legendary fish”. This has been because of the new Fortnite Weekly challenges that have been introduced in the game. The players get a great XP boost after completing these challenges. Some challenges even give the players specific rewards like skins and other items.

The current Week 6 challenge requires the players to catch a legendary fish in Fortnite. They need to catch the fish and consume it. Thus this question has been one of the most asked questions amongst the gaming community.

The players will need to literally fish their way out of this challenge. They will need to catch a legendary fish from areas with huge water bodies. Some places like Sweaty Sands, The Authority, Lazy Lake or Coral Castle are the most recommended places to grab a legendary fish. There are no specific ways and locations to find legendary fishes in Fortnite. Thus the players will just need to find a fishing rod and wait till they literally catch the legendary fish without any shortcuts. Apart from this challenge, there are a number of another week 6 challenges to complete. Here’s a full list of Fortnite Week 6 challenges. 

Also Read | When Does Wolverine Come Out In Fortnite? Know Where To Find Wolverine On Map

Fortnite weekly challenges

  • Search Chests at Weeping Woods
  • Eliminations at Misty Meadows
  • Collect Stone from Coral Castle
  • Consume a Legendary fish
  • Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges 
  • Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks
  • Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave 
  • Eliminate Wolverine [Wolverine Challenge]

More about Fortnite and Marvel

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. Dr Doomsday, Ironman and many more characters have been introduced in the game. The players can encounter different Marvel characters throughout the map. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game.

Currently, the players have been talking about the Wolverine challenges that have been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release new Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.  

Also Read | Fortnite Versus Apple Case: Know All About Epic Vs Apple Court Hearing 

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Suggest A New Mythic Weapon Called 'Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols'

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND