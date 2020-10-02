How To Catch A Legendary Fish? Here's How To Complete This Weekly Challenge

Fortnite has introduced its new set of weekly challenges and the players are certainly loving it. Fortnite Week 6 challenges are online and one of them involves completing specific tasks around the map. But recently the players have been asking a lot of questions about the same. Read more to know details about Fortnite.

How to catch a legendary fish?

Here's a hint for finding your #FortniteFishing Catch of the Week:



Quoth the Thermal Fish "On the shore." 🐟 pic.twitter.com/z17zEnB5kS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 28, 2020

The Fortnite players have been asking questions like “how to catch a legendary fish”. This has been because of the new Fortnite Weekly challenges that have been introduced in the game. The players get a great XP boost after completing these challenges. Some challenges even give the players specific rewards like skins and other items.

The current Week 6 challenge requires the players to catch a legendary fish in Fortnite. They need to catch the fish and consume it. Thus this question has been one of the most asked questions amongst the gaming community.

The players will need to literally fish their way out of this challenge. They will need to catch a legendary fish from areas with huge water bodies. Some places like Sweaty Sands, The Authority, Lazy Lake or Coral Castle are the most recommended places to grab a legendary fish. There are no specific ways and locations to find legendary fishes in Fortnite. Thus the players will just need to find a fishing rod and wait till they literally catch the legendary fish without any shortcuts. Apart from this challenge, there are a number of another week 6 challenges to complete. Here’s a full list of Fortnite Week 6 challenges.

Fortnite weekly challenges

Search Chests at Weeping Woods

Eliminations at Misty Meadows

Collect Stone from Coral Castle

Consume a Legendary fish

Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave

Eliminate Wolverine [Wolverine Challenge]

More about Fortnite and Marvel

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. Dr Doomsday, Ironman and many more characters have been introduced in the game. The players can encounter different Marvel characters throughout the map. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game.

Currently, the players have been talking about the Wolverine challenges that have been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release new Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

