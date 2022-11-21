Japan Test-fires SM-3 Ballistic Missile Interceptors Amid North Korea's Escalating Threats

The instability in the Indo-Pacific region has been a major concern for leaders across the world. Amidst the turbulence, Japan on Monday conducted the first test launches of the SM-3 ballistic missile interceptors. Citing a statement made by the Japanese maritime self-defense force, Sputnik reported that the test from its Maya and Haguro destroyers was conducted with support from the United States.

The statement reads, "The JMSDF conducted the SM-3 launch tests of the JS MAYA and JS HAGURO with support from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency in order to confirm their functions for ballistic missile defense (BMD) as described below," adding, “it was the first time that a Japanese warship fired this missile."

According to Sputnik, the launches took place near Hawaii. The Maya destroyer test fired “SM-3 Block IIA” an enhanced interceptor missile developed by Japan and the US, while the Haguro destroyer launched SM-3 Block IB. The Japanese maritime self-defence forces claimed that in both cases the weapons successfully hit the missile targets.

SM-3 missle has been tested six times amidst rising tensions

According to Sputnik, so far the SM-3 Block IIA missile has been test-launched six times out of which four of the tests were conducted successfully. The cost of the joint development of the interceptors has been $780 million. The missile test launch came in light of the rising missile tests being conducted by North Korea and the growing tensions between Japan and China. On Saturday, US and Japan conducted joint military drills northwest of Kyushu Island. The drill involved the deployment of fighter jets and strategic bombers amidst the growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.