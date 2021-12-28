Japan, US & South Korea To Hold Summit To Discuss China, N Korea Aggressions: Reports

The defence chiefs of Japan, the US and South Korea are scheduled to meet in United States' Hawaii in mid-January, NHK World reported citing sources. According to local media reports in Japan, the meeting has been called in view of soaring tension with China and North Korea over the South China Sea.

As per NHK sources, the defence chiefs will also discuss violations of firing ballistic missiles. If the meeting is held, it would bring Japanese Defence Minister Kishi Nobuo, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on the same platform. However, the Japanese media outlet did not mention whether the meeting would be in-person or virtual.

The trio is expected to discuss how to realize the denuclearization of North Korea and make the country stop firing ballistic missiles in violation of UN resolutions as well as China's growing dominance in the South China Sea, according to NHK sources.

The media outlet also highlighted the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and speculated that the meeting would be virtual.

"Japan and the US had worked to arrange a meeting of their foreign and defence chiefs on January 7 in Washington. But they are now expected to change the "two plus two" talks to an online format, due to the Omicron threat," said Japanese media sources.

Experts say alliance still faces challenges due to South Korea's history with Japan

Earlier in December, the US defence chief met his South Korean counterpart in Seoul. Notably, the meeting came at a time when China and North Korea tested nuclear missiles despite several warnings of sanctions. After holding a high-level meeting, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Biden administration would counter China's aggression and its potential military threats in Asia.

Meanwhile, it is expected that the upcoming meeting will profer some "concrete" results but some experts say the alliance still faces challenges due to Seoul's historical disputes with Japan. In addition, South Korea hesitate to join US-led initiatives targeting China.

"Washington is also looking for Seoul to do more beyond the (Korean) Peninsula, which would involve trilateral cooperation with Japan despite tensions over history, and contributing to Asia's maritime security despite objections from China," AP quoted Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Seoul's Ewha University as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: ANI)