Japan and US have started a large-scale joint exercise on Thursday. The Self-Defense Forces of Japan and the U.S. Military began the drill in and around Japan’s southwestern island keeping China’s intensifying military moves in mind. The Japan Times reported that the joint exercise called “Keen Sword” is scheduled to last until 19 November, 2022. According to the Japanese Defence ministry, “26,000 Japanese personnel from ground, maritime and air self defense forces along with 10,000 U.S. soldiers will take part in the joint exercise."

The drills which are held every two years will also include 4 warships and 2 airplanes from Australia, Canada and Britain. The ministry also asserted that about 250 and 120 aircrafts from Japan and the US, respectively will be incorporated in the drills. The defense ministry said that the “exercises are aimed at strengthening the deterrence and response capabilities of the SDF and the U.S. forces.”

Japan & US will conduct the exercise keeping China in mind

Both Tokyo and Washington have been concerned about the growing assertiveness of China in the Indo-Pacific region. China’s “repeated” intrusion into Japanese territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands has been a matter of concern. The Japan-controlled Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea is also claimed by China.

Another reason behind the initiation of the joint drills by the US and Japan is the intensification of military activities by the Chinese administration near Taiwan. According to The Japan Times, the exercise will also involve responding to ballistic missiles and will explore operations in new defense areas such as outer space, cyber space, etc.

US, Japan pay close attention to China as Xi begins his third term

On 4 November, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa met on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of G7 which was held in Munster, Germany. The two sides agreed to “pay close attention” to China after President Xi JInping started his third term as the leader of the Communist Party. During the meeting, Yoshimasa praised the Biden administration for mentioning bilateral cooperation in the Senkaku Islands. The joint exercise was initiated after both sides expressed their concerns about the instability in the Indo-Pacific region.