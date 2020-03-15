Japan Witnesses Largest Daily Spike In Coronavirus Cases, Total Tally At 805

Coronavirus cases in Japan spiked by 63 on March 14 making it largest daily spike since the outbreak began the country’s Ministry of health reportedly said. As of March 15, the nationwide toll of infected cases stands at 805. Meanwhile, COVID-19 has killed 22 people in mainland Japan with additional seven deaths on Diamond Princess cruise ship.

In a breakdown of positive cases, it was revealed that out of the total, 805 cases were from the Japanese mainland, 697 from the cruise liner and 14 others from the chartered aeroplane which evacuated Japanese citizens from China, a Japanese public broadcaster reported. According to health officials, 50 patients were in a serious condition and 15 out of which were from Diamond Princess.

Along with the rising cases, there is a heightened doubt whether the sudden surge is due to an increased rate of infection or batter detection. Many have opined that it is only due to the nation’s lack of hospitals and other facilities that the government is only screening those with severe symptoms. Meanwhile, the officials told international media that a total of 600 have recovered till now.

Tokyo Olympics

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has assured that the Tokyo Olympics will go on as per the schedule and that the country was working closely with the International Olympics Committee (IOC) & the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to make the event successful. Fears of the novel coronavirus & its impact had cast a cloud on major sporting events across the world, with speculations of the Tokyo Olympics going to be rescheduled. However, Japan's PM Shinzo Abe cleared the air about the event and has categorically stated that there will be no delay or postponing the Olympics, which is scheduled to begin from June 24th.

