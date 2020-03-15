Philippines' Capital Goes Under Partial Lockdown To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Philippines' national capital region Manila on March 15 was officially placed under partial lockdown, suspending all land, air, domestic sea travel to and from the area till April 15. The implementation came after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on March 12 during a live televised address announced that Metro Manila will be put under partial lockdown from March 15. The decision to place Manila under a month-long lockdown was taken in order to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that is raging havoc in the rest of the world.

According to reports, all schools, colleges, government offices will largely be shut and a curfew from 8pm to 5am will be implemented during this period, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. said. As per reports, the new measures will require passengers in taxis, shuttles, and buses to seat more than 1 seat apart, while attendees of religious activities must maintain a 1-metre radius between them. The movement of cargo won't be affected by the new measures, while workers will be allowed to travel to and from Manila by showing proof of employment or business at checkpoints.

According to recent data, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines has reached 111, of which 101 are still active and are placed under observation. As per data, so far 8 people in the south-east Asian country have lost their lives, while 2 patients have recovered fully from the disease.

Coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 5,800 lives across the world and has infected over 1,56,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

According to the latest reports, the virus has spread to 152 countries and territories so far, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century. Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Spain are the worst affected countries outside mainland China, where a combined death toll stands at 2,323 as of March 14.

