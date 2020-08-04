Japanese Foreign Minister To Visit UK To Discuss Post Brexit Trade Deal

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has planned to visit the United Kingdom on August 5-7 this week. According to international media reports Toshimitsu Motegi is visiting the United Kingdom to meet Britain’s Trade Minister Liz Truss to talk about finding middle ground and concluding a post-Brexit trade deal. Toshimitsu Motegi told media It is absolutely necessary to form a framework for trade, business, and investment between Japan and the United Kingdom that will replace the Japan-EU EPA in the future to ensure the smooth continuation of bilateral businesses between both nations.

Read: Britain To Launch 90-minute Coronavirus Tests As Cases Continue To Increase

Japan and the United Kingdom are in the hope to settle a deal before Britain’s transition out of the European Union concludes at the end of this year and to avoid any gaps in bilateral trade arrangements. Another interesting fact about this visit is, this will be the first overseas trip for any Japanese government minister since the global spread of the novel coronavirus. He also added while talking to media that important negotiations like this, where national interest is at the top could not be conducted over the telephone. Both leaders will talk face to face, to find an amicable solution.

Read: UK Urges France To Take 'tougher Action' On Channel Migrants

Read: Japan Funds Save Lithuania Museum On Diplomat Who Saved Jews

February meeting

In the month of February this year, Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo and held discussions about working more closely together as partners and global leaders. This was Raab's first visit to Japan as British Foreign Secretary as well as his first overseas trip abroad after the UK left the EU on January 31. As important contributors to the UK economy, Raab said he hoped to ensure certainty to both Japanese and UK businesses following Brexit and said the nations would forge a new relationship.

Read : Raab Hopes To Boost UK-Japan Ties During Visit