Japanese Island Of Kyushu Witnesses Devastating Rains Leading To Floods, Landslides

Heavy rains on Japan's southern island of Kyushu have caused major flooding and several landslides. According to reports, the floods have already killed 15 people -- 14 victims being from the same nursing home while the authorities have reported nine more people to be missing.

Around 200,000 on the island have been asked to evacuate and nearly 10,000 soldiers are being mobilised in an effort to aid rescue and evacuation efforts.

Meteorologists issue extraordinary rain warning

As per reports, experts have claimed that the heavy rains are likely to continue till June 5. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has requested the people of Kyushu to be on maximum alert and has also set up a task force.

The Japanese leader has pledged all possible resources to aid rescue efforts. Kumamoto and Kagoshima are the two prefectures in Kyushu that have suffered the brunt of the floods and landslides.

According to reports, Japanese meteorologists have claimed to have never seen such intense rainfall in the area before. The authorities had issued an extraordinary rain warning but have downgraded the warning to ‘regular’ as the rains have subsided.

According to footage from local broadcaster NHK, the town of Hitoyoshi which is in one of the worst-hit districts of Kumamoto can be seen heavily inundated with muddy water. The footage also shows cars and houses in the area partly submerged in the muck.

According to reports, the severe flooding has caused a disruption in power lines as well as communications. Currently, about 8,000 homes in Kumamoto and neighbouring Kagoshima are having to make do without electricity according to a statement by the Kyushu Electric Power Company.

(With AP inputs: Image Credits -AP)