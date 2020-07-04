'JU-ON: Origins' Review: Is Netflix's First Japanese Horror Original Really Worth It?

JU-ON: Origins is the latest entry into the infamous Ju-On: The Grudge series. According to various critics, the latest series in the JU-ON franchise is no different from the old films in the franchise. Critics mentioned that the show is gory, and has a dark theme, but fails to deliver the scares. Here is a review for Netflix's latest entry into the Ju-On franchise, JU-ON: Origins.

JU-ON: Origins review: Generic Japanese Horror series

The Ju-On franchise already has over 13 full-length films, all with the same basic formula. The series even has an American spinoff series called The Grudge, which many critics have called out for its staleness. Netflix is now trying to diversity its content by making original regional films and web series. In fact, JU-ON: Origins is being marketed as Netflix's very first Japanese horror original.

JU-ON: Origins claims to be based on a "true story", that supposedly inspired the very first movie Ju-On: The Grudge. According to critics, the series tries to ground the supernatural with an element of realism. Critics panned the show's pacing, but at the same time, they also praised the show for only having six 30-minute episodes. This way the show did not overstay its welcome, but at the same time, it fails to make a long term impact.

Like other films and shows in the Ju-On franchise, JU-ON: Origins focuses on a haunted house that is cursed due to the violent acts that have occurred inside its premises. Whoever enters the house is marked by the curse and is destined to die. While the show's premise is very similar to every other movie in the franchise, JU-ON: Origins focuses on a paranormal investigator who is obsessed with discovering the secrets of the house.

JU-ON: Origins is not completely unengaging and it does have some good horror-filled moments in between all the filler. JU-ON: Origins' stage gore is definitely its highlight and is probably the best part of the whole show. The show stars Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, and Ririka in the lead roles. The show made its premiere on Netflix on July 03, 2020.

[Promo from Ju-On: Origins trailer]

