Japanese PM Abe Says Bilateral Ties With US Would Be 'maintained' Even As He Steps Down

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told US President Donald Trump that the strengthening of two nations’ alliance would be maintained even after he departs from the office, a spokesperson confirmed. In addition, Abe also assured that Japan would like to cooperate closely with the United States as it draws up a new missile defence strategy. Abe who is Japan’s longest-serving PM resigned on August 28 citing poor health and his running battle with ulcerative colitis.

Addressing press reporters on August 30, Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Akihiro Nishimura said that Abe wanted the president to “rest assured” because the policy of bolstering the Japan-US alliance would “remain unchanged”. The American President made a 30-minute long telephone call to his Japanese counterpart, wherein he reportedly called him “ the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history.”

Meanwhile, State Secretary Mike Pompeo also shared a heartfelt message for the leader. He, not only reckoned that America “deeply values” the contributions that Abe made during her stewardship but also called him “good friend”. US Secretary of State admitted that he will miss Abe’s advice and also wished for his speedy recovery.

Shinzo Abe resigns over health issues

Trump's comments come after Shinzo Abe announced his resignation from his post over health issues on Friday. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving PM, however, while citing chronic health problems that resurfaced, he said that it was ‘gut-wrenching’ to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritized economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power. Until his term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to stay while anew party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

