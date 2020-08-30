Mike Pompeo Thanks Shinzo Abe For Role In US-Japan Ties, Says 'will Miss His Sage Advice'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted a heartfelt message for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following the news of his stepping down over health concerns. Pompeo not only said on August 30 that America “deeply values” the contributions that Abe made during her stewardship but also called him “good friend”. US Secretary of State admitted that he will miss Abe’s advice and also wished for his speedy recovery.

The United States deeply values the contributions of Prime Minister @AbeShinzo to the U.S.-Japan Alliance and his work on advancing the Indo-Pacific Strategy. As a good friend, I will miss his sage advice and hope he gets well soon. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 29, 2020

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said that he wants to pay his ‘highest respect’ to Shinzo Abe, a ‘great friend’ of his. Trump, while talking to international media reporters on August 28 said that that they both had a ‘great relationship’ and he just feels ‘very badly’ about him resigning, ‘because it must be very severe for him to leave’. He reportedly added Abe ‘loves’ his country so much and for him to leave, it is unimaginable. Further, Trump called his Japanese counterpart a ‘great gentleman’ and repeated that he is just paying his ‘highest respect’.

Read - Dalai Lama Prays For Shinzo Abe's Recovery

Read - Shinzo Abe's Sudden Resignation Informally Kicks-off Race For New Japanese PM

Shinzo Abe resigns over health issues

Trump's comments come after Shinzo Abe announced his resignation from his post over health issues on Friday. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving PM, however, while citing chronic health problems that resurfaced, he said that it was ‘gut-wrenching’ to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

“It is gut-wrenching to have to leave my job before accomplishing my goals,” Abe said Friday, while also mentioning being unsuccessful in resolving the issue of the Japan national abducted by North Korea years ago and also a territorial dispute in place with Russia.

Shinzo Abe had become the youngest Prime Minister of Japan in 2006 at the age of 52 but his tenure abruptly ended a year later because of his health. In December 2012, he again returned to power and prioritized economic measures over his previous nationalist agenda. Since then he won six national elections and held a tight grip over his power. Until his term ends in September 2021, Abe is expected to stay while anew party leader is elected and formally approved by the parliament.

Read - Trump Pays 'highest Respect' To Shinzo Abe, Says 'we've Had A Great Relationship'

Read - Japanese React To Resignation Of Shinzo Abe

(With AP inputs)