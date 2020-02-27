Japanese Woman Tested Positive For Coronavirus Second Time After Recovery

A Japanese woman working as a tour-bus guide tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, for the second time, becoming the first such known case in the country. Osaka’s prefectural government, in a statement, said that the woman had first tested positive in late January and was discharged on February 1 after recovering from the infection.

However, the woman in her 40s, who is a resident of Osaka, developed a sore throat and complained of chest pains. She was again tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on February 26. Speaking in the parliament, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said that the government would need to review and monitor the patients who were discharged after initial recovery.

China has already reported repetitive cases of coronavirus where the epidemic broke out late last year and more than 2,700 people have lost their lives due to the infection. According to the latest report, 29 new deaths in China on February 26 due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to 2,744.

Decline in rate

Though the death toll in China due to the deadly virus kept increasing on Wednesday, the rate has witnessed a decline in the past few days. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Iran, France, Italy, and Japan have also reported deaths related to COVID-19.

The World Health Organisations (WHO) Director-General briefed the countries on the threat of coronavirus epidemic and urged them to prioritise the protection of health workers who are worst-hit due to the exposure to the deadly virus. The WHO-China joint mission found that the epidemic peaked and plateaued between January 23 and February 2, and has been declining steadily since then.

“But the key message that should give all countries hope, courage and confidence is that this virus can be contained,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

(With inputs from agencies)