Japan's Ex-Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba Is People's Choice For Next PM: Poll

Following Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s resignation last week, the race to succeed him has kicked off. According to opinion polls conducted by Japanese media outlets, it is believed that former Japanese Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba is the most popular choice among the public to be the next PM. As per reports, Ishiba has nearly 34 per cent of the public’s support, which is more than double the 14 per cent for Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who is the second-most popular choice.

Another opinion polls reportedly showed that Ishiba has 28 per cent support, followed by current Defence Minister Taro Kono with 15 per cent. Suga, on the other hand, came in fourth place with 11 per cent. Another potential candidate, the LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, reportedly came in the last place in both of the public opinion surveys.

Split between public opinion and LDP

As per reports, the surveys highlight a split between public opinion and internal Liberal Democratic Party politics. Suga, who has been a longtime lieutenant of Abe’s in a key supporting role, is expected to get the backing of the faction led by LPD Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and other major factions, putting him in a favourable position. Ishiba, on the other, might have to make an uphill battle as he has been a vocal Abe critic who unsuccessfully challenged the out-going premier in the last LPD leadership race in 2018 and is considered less popular within the party.

The deputy director of the Centre for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University, Brad Glosserman reportedly said that Suga was the safe bet in terms of internal LPD dynamics. However, he also added that it might not be ideal come election time. Glosserman said that Suga doesn’t seem to have either the charisma or vision to push Japan in a new direction. He seems to be the eternal Number Two, who delivers promises made by his ‘boss’, added the Japanese official.

Meanwhile, Japan’s longest-serving PM announced his resignation during a press conference on Friday, August 28 citing a chronic health problem that has resurfaced. He also told the reporters that it was “gut-wrenching” to have left a number of his goals unfinished. Abe reportedly had ulcerative colitis since he was a teenager and said that the condition was in control with the appropriate treatment.

(Image: @AndyVermaut/Twitter)

