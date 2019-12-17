Japan's 'Little Miss Period' Out To Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes

'Little Miss period', a pink blob with red lips and red pants has hit Japan and is already shattering all the stereotypes relating to menstruation. The character stars in a movie with the same name which is based on a Japanese comic book. The movie comes as Japan is still fighting against stereotypes and discrimination against women.

Periods: Still a taboo

The movie which is based on a manga (comic book) by Ken Koyama was released last month. Manga is a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels which is typically aimed at adults as well as children. The manga Little Miss P debuted in 2017 but was compiled in a book by publisher Kadokawa. Kazue Muta, a sociology professor at Osaka University said that until now, menstruation has been something to hide and many people completely lack correct understanding of it. He also said that he cannot praise Manga cent per cent but it would be good if it were a step greater openness and education.

The movie which was released last month, across Japan by an entertainment company, Yoshimoto Kogyo Co. Ltd, has plans for release in other nations as well. It has already opened in Taiwan this month and release China in the next month. The movie called Seiri-Chan in Japan focusses on Aoko, a publishing firm editor whose male boss shows little compassion for her monthly pain, meanwhile, her widower boyfriend is raising a young daughter.

The movie revolves around Aoko lamenting her wish for men to have periods, even if just once a year. The topic of menstruation caught public attention in Japan when department store Daimaru suggested their female employees to wear a ‘Period badge’ to alert the co-workers of their cycle. The plan sparked accusations of harassment and lead to the store to reconsider its advice.

