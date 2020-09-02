Japan's Ruling Party To Vote On September 14 On Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Replacement

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will reportedly vote September 14 on a replacement for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country’s longest-serving premier, who resigned a few days back over health issues. According to reports, the LDP election is for the party leadership, with a parliamentary vote for PM following September 16. The candidates will have to register their run on September 8, with campaigning immediately after.

As per reports, the party is yet to officially announce the vote date, however, they have already approved a decision on a limited vote that will exclude rank-and-file members. For the parliamentary vote, opposition candidates are expected to stand, but the vote is been largely as a formality that will endorse the ruling party’s new leader.

The leadership contest usually polls ruling party lawmakers and LDP members nationwide. However, this time the LDP has reportedly opted for a constrained format, which means polling only its MPs and three representatives from each of the country’s 47 prefectures. While several leaders have reportedly criticised the decision, but the party officials said that it would take long to organise a broader vote.

While speaking to international media reporters, Shunichi Suzuki, who is the chairman of the party's general council, responded to the criticism and said that if the party was to hold a full-scale election, it would take two months. She added that taking Shinzo Abe’s health into consideration, two months seems very long and the party can’t take that long.

Candidates for Japan PM

Meanwhile, several candidates have already emerged for the race, with chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga considered the presumptive frontrunner. Suga has been serving as the chief spokesperson of the Japanese government since Abe assumed power back in 2012 and is also one of the closest aides of Japan PM. He was also considered to be Abe’s potential contender.

Apart from Suga, LDP policy chief and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba have also indicated towards participating in the upcoming elections and takeover after outgoing Japan PM. Abe has ordered LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai to make the required decisions regarding the party leadership race.

