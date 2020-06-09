Epstein Case: No Extradition Plans For Prince Andrews, US Attorney General Clarifies

US Attorney General William Barr has said on record that the United States currently has no intention to extradite Britain’s Prince Andrew in connection to investigations in Jeffery Epstein's case. As per reports, the US Department of Justice has submitted mutual legal assistance (MLA) request to the UK Home Office. According to the terms of the MLA, if the Prince does not voluntarily present himself or respond he may be asked to appear before an English court for the case.

According to reports, William Barr, during an interview, stated that they did not want to extradite the Prince but wished for him to answer a few questions and provide some evidence. On June 8 it was revealed that the US Department of Justice has requested to speak with Prince Andrews about his links to late US financier Jeffery Epstein.

Prince has offered assistance three times

As per reports, the Duke of York’s lawyers have claimed that the US Department of Justice that was prosecuting Jeffery Epstein was seeking publicity rather than the Prince’s help. The lawyers claim that Prince Andrew has offered his help to the US Department of Defence at least three times and accused the US authorities of treating the duke "by a lower standard than might reasonably be expected for any other citizen" while rejecting claims that Prince Andrew provided "zero co-operation" with the inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein's crimes.

Prince Andrew has been widely criticised for his close relationship with Jeffery Epstein, and scandal even forced the British Prince to step away from his royal duties last year. The Duke has maintained that during his visits to Epstein’s house, he never witnessed anything suspicious.

Jeffery Epstein took his own life in August 2019 in a US jail cell. The 66-year-old disgraced financier was awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

The Epstein case

The charges against US Financier Jeffery Epstein began surfacing in 2005. That year parents of a 14-year old girl accused him of molesting their daughter in Florida. Between 2005 and 2008, the US financier was accused of paying girls under 18 to perform sexual acts, but a secret plea saw Epstein plead guilty of a lesser crime of soliciting a minor for prostitution and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Epstein, in 2019, was once again charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. Epstein had pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial when he took his life in his jail cell.

