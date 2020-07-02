Ghislaine Maxwell, Ex-girlfriend Of Jeffrey Epstein, Arrested By FBI

In a turning event, the FBI reportedly arrested Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in New Hampshire on July 2. Maxwell, who is a British socialite, is arrested on the charges related to the probe by New York federal prosecution into Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse of young girls and women. She is now scheduled to appear in a federal court sometime on Thursday.

Maxwell denies allegations

Maxwell has always kept a low profile and her whereabouts were unknown since Epstein’s arrest last year. Epstein was convicted in 2019 and he reportedly killed himself in his Manhattan jail cell in August. While Epstein allegedly ran an international sex trafficking ring, Maxwell is also believed to be an active accomplice of his crimes. As per reports, she was allegedly responsible for ‘grooming’ the girls. Maxwell has not spoken about Epstein or about the accusations, however, she has denied all the allegations against her.

Ghislaine Maxwell ran several businesses of her father, who is a former media mogul Robert Maxwell. She ran the Oxford United Football Club, and the Mirror Group newspapers. She was a part of New York’s elite social circles, which included Clintons, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. She reportedly met Epstein at a party in NY, and soon after that, Epstein started describing her as his best friend in various interviews for magazines and leading dailies.

As per reports, several victims of Epstein’s sexual abuse and trafficking have accused Maxwell of her involvement in the same. Back in 2016, the British socialite had reportedly stopped marking her presence at any events in New York. Back in 2017, her lawyers had reportedly also admitted that they had no clue about Maxwell’s current address.

