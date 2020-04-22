Jellyfish Swims Through Clean Waters Of Venice Canal Amid Lockdown; Watch

The coronavirus lockdown in Italy has made the waters in Venice highly transparent as the traffic rate in the historic city has gone down dramatically in the fast few months. A zoologist in Venice filmed an incredible video of a jellyfish gliding through the waters directly in the centre of the city. The video shows the positive side effect the pandemic has caused since it first broke out in December last year.

The video was shared by Andrea Mangoni, who reportedly filmed the video close to the San Marco square when the jellyfish was slowly swimming through the lagoon. Andrea reportedly said that the recent low tide and low traffic made the water transparent enough to observe marine life in the middle of the city. The lockdown in Italy was imposed on March 9 and was extended twice in the period. Italy is the most affected country in Europe with over 24,000 deaths and more than 1,83,000 confirmed cases so far.

Andrea shared the video from his Instagram handle where he wrote, "Sometimes you just have to change your point of view, to admire a ghost moving through the Venetian palaces. Thanks to the exceptional calm of the canals of Venice due to the absence of boats, this lung jellyfish (Rhizostoma pulmo) swam in the transparent waters near the Bareteri bridge, and seemed to slip through the reflection of the buildings, incredibly immobile." The video has received over 5,600 views since it was shared on April 13.

Watch video

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 2.57 million people globally and has killed nearly 1,78,000 patients since it first broke out in December 2019. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Other countries that are currently the worst affected are Italy, Spain, France, Iran, and the United Kingdom, where the death toll has surpassed 17,000 mark each.

