Jeopardy's Three Contestants Mocked By Netizens For Not Recognising Tom Hanks

Rest of the World News

In an episode of Jeopardy, 3 contestants were stumped by basic question about Tom Hanks after which they were mocked by netizens for not recognising the actor.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jeopardy

In a recent episode of Jeopardy, three contestants were stumped by a basic question about Tom Hanks after which they were mocked by netizens for not recognising the famous actor. The question which was worth $200 came up under the category 'Biopics'. During the round of gameplay host Alex Trebek played a clip from Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers biopic, A Beautiful Day in the neighbourhood, and asked the contestants to identify the leading man and it was at this shocking moment that none of the three contestants was able to answer the question despite a footage that was played on the screen. 

'That's Tom Hanks'

The Jeopardy fan club was quick to react and mock the contestants for not recognising Tom Hanks. Some even slammed the contestants for spending time researching about wars and not enough time studying pop culture. Trebek was also shocked at the moment and said, “That's Tom Hanks”. And told Beverly who buzzed last minute that she wasn't quick enough. As the clip from the episode soon became internet viral. A netizen said, “I know you’re all dying for more Jeopardy content, but today none of the contestants knew that Tom Hanks was starring in the upcoming Mr Rogers movie, and THERE WAS A PICTURE”.

Published:
