Jeopardy's Three Contestants Mocked By Netizens For Not Recognising Tom Hanks

In a recent episode of Jeopardy, three contestants were stumped by a basic question about Tom Hanks after which they were mocked by netizens for not recognising the famous actor. The question which was worth $200 came up under the category 'Biopics'. During the round of gameplay host Alex Trebek played a clip from Tom Hanks' Mister Rogers biopic, A Beautiful Day in the neighbourhood, and asked the contestants to identify the leading man and it was at this shocking moment that none of the three contestants was able to answer the question despite a footage that was played on the screen.

This is the most fucked up thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/iavw5icJIJ — marshlands (@marshlands) November 19, 2019

READ: Alex Trebek: Is The Jeopardy! Host Retiring From The Game Show?

READ: Alex Trebek Got A Sweet Message On Monday's Episode Of Jeopardy!

'That's Tom Hanks'

The Jeopardy fan club was quick to react and mock the contestants for not recognising Tom Hanks. Some even slammed the contestants for spending time researching about wars and not enough time studying pop culture. Trebek was also shocked at the moment and said, “That's Tom Hanks”. And told Beverly who buzzed last minute that she wasn't quick enough. As the clip from the episode soon became internet viral. A netizen said, “I know you’re all dying for more Jeopardy content, but today none of the contestants knew that Tom Hanks was starring in the upcoming Mr Rogers movie, and THERE WAS A PICTURE”.

Heads-up to anyone annoyed over the Tom Hanks Triple Stumper on #Jeopardy tonight:



Audience members reported that the lights that tell contestants they're allowed to signal did not activate. Judges ruled "no harm, no foul" as nobody was advantaged or disadvantaged. — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 19, 2019

Me watching every single one of these #Jeopardy contestants stumped by a VIDEO of TOM HANKS. pic.twitter.com/adPJCL3Wo6 — 💅🏼 The Dame Upstairs 💅🏼 (@CelluloidDame) November 19, 2019

These people on jeopardy didnt know who tom Hanks is and I. Am. Livid — Reindeer Rach (@racheltatertots) November 19, 2019

READ: Brooklyn Nine Nine Renewed For Season 8 | Fans Of The Show Rejoice

READ: Disney+ Show Loki To Cast Sophia Di Martino As A Female Loki?