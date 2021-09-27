JICA Releases Japan's 1st Gender Bonds For Women Empowerment And Education, Worth ¥20 Bn

On Monday, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) released the nation's first-ever gender bonds to encourage empowerment as well as education of women while also ensuring gender equality in developing countries. According to Tokyo based website Kyodo News, the government-supported non-profit aid organisation has successfully raised a total of ¥20 billion in bonds, which is nearly $181 million. It has maturities ranging from 10 to 20 years to support initiatives in areas where women do not have equal access to education, employment, or political participation.

JICA stated that women-centric help has become increasingly important as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, as more people are spending time inside the home because of harsh lockdown strategies to combat the COVID pandemic. This has resulted in several women experiencing domestic abuse. These bonds will also provide support to those women who are having fewer opportunities for jobs or education.

Japan's first gender bonds

As per its statement, JICA will strengthen its ties with civilised society, domestic and international non-governmental organisations, and global development organisations. JICA also claims to have the strategies to encourage women security, reduce poverty, sustain economic development, and improve governance in its partner nations. Gender bonds are a component of JICA's social bonds, which are utilised to handle a variety of issues. Gender equality is one of the United Nations' 17 sustainable development objectives.

The special bond - TICAD

The aid organisation has issued special bonds with specific goals in mind. TICAD bonds are one of them. The name is an abbreviation of 'Tokyo International Conference on African Development', and is a high-level governmental interaction between Japan and African states. This bond is used to provide assistance in African development. It has released bonds to strengthen medical systems and public health in underdeveloped countries in response to the COVID pandemic.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development is an annual event whose goal is to foster high-level strategic discourse among African leaders and development partners. These meetings are co-hosted by Japan. The United Nations Office of the Special Advisor on Africa as well as the United Nations Development Program are also co-organisers of TICAD events.

TICAD has evolved as a part of Japan's prolonged effort to promote peace and stability in Africa via cooperative partnerships. Japan has emphasised the need for African ownership growth as well as the relationship between Africa and the world community in this framework.

(Image: Pixabay)