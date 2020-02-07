Jinping Discusses Coronavirus Outbreak With Trump, Urges US To Respond ‘reasonably’

Chinese President Xi Jinping talked to his US counterpart Donald Trump over the novel coronavirus outbreak and urged to respond in a reasonable manner, reported Chinese state media. According to the Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), Jinping assured Trump in the telephonic conversation that China is fully confident and capable of defeating the epidemic. He also asserted that China’s economic development trend will not be impacted in the long term.

Chinese leader’s comments came hours after the death of a doctor who had broken the news on novel coronavirus. Calling it a “people’s war”, Jinping told Trump that China has been implementing the strictest prevention and control measures to contain the virus. He also said that the government is constantly working on nationwide mobilisation, comprehensive deployment, and rapid response.

China’s request to the US to act "reasonably" in response to the virus outbreak was apparently a remark on the travel bans imposed by Washington with the highest level of alert. Beijing has been critical of the US for its response to the coronavirus outbreak and blamed it for creating panic around the world.

'US overreacted'

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had said that the US overreacted to the situation and created panic among people by withdrawing some embassy staff and imposing a travel ban on all visitors from China. The spokesperson to MFA, in a tweet, said that they understand reasonable quarantine measures based on WHO advisory but oppose “excessive measures” that “unnecessarily interfere” with international travel.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had claimed that his administration is working closely with the Chinese government to help fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak. Speaking at his third State of the Union Adress, Trump said that protecting Americans’ health also means fighting infectious diseases and his administration is taking all necessary steps to safeguard US citizens from the threat coronavirus.

“We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China,” said Trump during the address.

(With inputs from agencies)