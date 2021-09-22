Joe Biden, Boris Johnson Talk Climate Change, Afghanistan Crisis On Sidelines Of UNGA

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on September 21 (local time) stressed on climate change and agreed to continue cooperation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific in the Oval Office meeting on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"Earlier today I addressed the United Nations General Assembly and I made clear the climate has to be the core area of action for all of us, and as we look ahead to the UK hosted COP26, which I'm really anxious to attend in Glasgow in November," Biden said, ANI reported.

"Our economies must work together, including through our build back a better world initiative that we launched in Cardiff Bay. Today, we're going to discuss the next steps on all of this, as well as how the US and UK can continue cooperation in Afghanistan, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world, and I want to thank you again, Boris, for making the effort to be here," he added.

PM Johnson thanked President Biden for his assistance on a variety of issues, including the easing of a ban on British beef, visa restrictions, and most crucially, climate change.

"I think the most important thing today was your speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Joe, when you promised to support the world in adapting to climate change, doubling the American commitment," Johnson added, calling it "wonderful" to see the US taking the lead on the issue.

He also spoke about a new trilateral collaboration between the US, Australia, and the UK to assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, saying it "has huge potential to benefit the entire globe with security."

When asked if Britain was still at the "back of the line" for a free trade agreement, Biden said he would speak with Johnson about trade today and that they would "have to sort that out." He asserted that the Irish Accords are highly important to him and that they should be kept in place notwithstanding Brexit.

"In the United States, we invested a significant amount of time and effort. It was a significant bipartisan endeavour, and I, like many of my Republican colleagues, would not want to see a change in the Irish Accords, with the final consequence being a closed border once more," Biden stated, eliciting Johnson's agreement.

Biden also spoke briefly on Anne Sacoolas, the US woman accused of killing Harry Dunn, 19, in August 2019 while driving on the wrong side of the road in England, saying the case is being investigated and he believes a civil settlement has been reached. He added that he does not know the status of the case at this time, but that he will follow up.

(With inputs from ANI)

