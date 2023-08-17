Joe Biden, EAM Jaishankar Congratulate Joko Widodo On Indonesia's 78th Independence Day

As Indonesia is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on August 17, US President Joe Biden and External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar extended warm wishes to the country. On Thursday, the US consulate in Indonesia shared a letter written by the US President to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo. Meanwhile, Jaishankar took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wished his Indonesia counterpart Rento Marsudi on the historic day.

On 17th August 1945, the Asian nation gained independence from Japan immediately after the end of World War II.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend our heartfelt wishes to you and the people of Indonesia as you celebrate 78 years of independence. The strategic partnership between the United States and Indonesia advances our shared democratic principles and the security and prosperity of our people. Together, our countries are promoting a bright and resilient future in a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Biden wrote in his letter to Indonesian President Widodo. In the letter, the US President lauded Indonesia’s chairmanship in this year’s ASEAN Summit. “I look forward to further deepening and expanding our cooperation and friendship in the year ahead. Congratulations on this joyous Indonesian Independence Day,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar wished his counterpart Rento Marsudi and extended warm greetings to the people of Indonesia. “Warm greetings to FM @Menlu_RI and the Government and people of Indonesia on their Independence Day,” EAM wrote on X. “Cherish our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepening regional and multilateral cooperation,” he added.

Indonesian president honours the valour of freedom fighters

To commemorate Independence Day, Indonesian President Widodo shared an emotional message in which he praised the efforts of the freedom fighters and the founding fathers who worked tirelessly to gain independence. “It has been 78 years since the fighters and founding fathers of the nation "delivered the Indonesian people to the front gate of independence" with aspirations that have not changed to this day: to make Indonesia independent, united, sovereign, just and prosperous,” Widodo wrote on X.

The Indonesian President further reiterated that in the past 78 years, the country has witnessed several challenges and insisted that the country’s young population is ready to face the new challenges that they will come across in the future. “In that span of 78 years, Indonesia has gone through various challenges and trials which we have been able to overcome thanks to the spirit of gotong royong which is the nature of this nation. United we stand, divided we fall. And now, we are preparing to face new challenges in the midst of increasingly fierce international competition. In 2030, Indonesia will enter a demographic bonus, when more than half of Indonesia's population will be of productive age,” he added.