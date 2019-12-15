John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Reunite In Their 'Grease' Costumes

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta gave fans a major throwback on Friday. The duo recently reunited in their iconic Grease costumes for the first time since they last appeared in the musical movie in 1978. Both of them reunited for Meet n’ Grease sing-along event on Friday at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida. 71-year-old John also took to social media to share a picture.

Together for an event

The actors, who played lovebirds, Sandy and Danny, in the iconic 1978 musical romantic comedy, walked on the stage to the excited crowd. Travolta, 63, also posted a series of photos from backstage at the event on Instagram. Travolta, who adopted a clean-shaven look, opted for a hairpiece to recreate Danny Zuko's black coif. The audience also had a question and answer session with the director, Randal Kleiser.

Cancer-stricken Olivia Newton-John appeared in jovial spirits as she took the centre stage and revealed that she hasn't sung in a year. She sang Hopelessly Devoted To You and showcased her costume change into her 'sexy' Sandy look. The three-day event, which takes place at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, also brings back the T-Birds - Doody played by Barry Pearl, Sonny played by Michael Tucci and Putzie played by Kelly Ward.

John Travolta was lately, in news for spotting a mistake in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The actor revealed that his enthusiasm for aeroplanes helped him spot a historical inaccuracy in an important scene of the film. Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood had been set in the year 1969 with actors Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio as fading TV star Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, respectively. The movie is considered "fairy tale tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age".

