Justin Trudeau Says 'Canada's Approach To Reopen Its Economy Won't Rely On Immunity'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly said on April 25 that Canada’s approach to reopening the economy would not depend on the widespread immunity development to the COVID-19 for a certain section of the population, but would instead be “cautious”. While speaking at a daily news briefing, Trudeau said that he had no plans that hinged on individuals being immune or having immunity to COVID-19.

Further, he said, that the government needed to be on side of the caution, and immunity was something that needed clearer answers. He added that there was no evidence that the people could build immunity towards the COVID-19 disease. Meanwhile, the WHO reportedly warned on April 25 that the patients that recovered from the coronavirus might not be immune to the disease and there was a risk of relapse. Therefore, Trudeau emphasized, that for now, Canada would continue the social distancing measures and provide more personal protective equipment (PPE) to the healthcare workers.

Read: UK Hospital Deaths From Coronavirus Cross Grim 20,000 Milestone

Read: California’s ‘island Of Romance’ Crippled By Coronavirus

Top doctor warns

Canada’s chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, warned the country that there was no evidence against relying on "herd immunity" in order to reinstate the economy. Evidently, she pointed out at Quebec’s premier who considered this approach to restart the province’s businesses, confirmed media reports. The province’s authorities last week raised the point of the collective immunity for the people that resided in Quebec. Trudeau reportedly met the leaders from the Quebec province to discuss how the economy might be reopened after weeks of confinement in phases.

As of Saturday, April 25, the outspoken premier of Ontario Doug Ford said at his daily news briefing that he had a tough time threatening the protesters known as the "bunch of yahoos" in about a 100 in number. Furthermore, he said, the bunch demonstrated in front of the provincial legislature in Toronto to denounce stay-at-home measures. They demanded the businesses restart, which, at the moment, was a risky initiative and it would put the citizens’ safety in jeopardy, he reportedly said.

Read: Minneapolis Puts Recreation On Hold As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Read: Italy: Fourth-grader Creates Coronavirus Game, Names It 'Cerba-20'