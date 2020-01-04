The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Karlie Kloss Was Reminded Of Her Connection To Trump Family, Watch Her Reaction

Rest of the World News

Long-time Democrat supporter and American supermodel Karlie Klos was just reminded of her connection to the Trumps and US President Donald Trump on show.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karlie Kloss

Long-time Democrat supporter and American supermodel Karlie Klos was just reminded of her connection to the Trumps and US President Donald Trump and her reaction was unmistakenly hilarious according to social media users. The incident took place on a recent episode of Project Runway.

Kloss's distant connection to the Trumps

The comment was made by Project Runway contestant Tyler Neasloney who while being criticised about his creation suggested that Karlie should wear the dree to dinner with the Kushners. Karlie Kloss is married to businessman Josh Kushner who is brother to Jared Kushner who is a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump and is also married to his daughter Ivanka.

While the connection between her and the Trumps is scarce, it undoubtedly does exist. Watch netizens' hilarious reactions below: 

Read: 'Supermodel Of The Year' To See Judges Malaika Arora And Milind Soman Argue

Read: Supermodel Of The Year 2019 - When & Where To Watch This Fashion Reality Show

 


Contestant Neasloney was later eliminated from the show. Joshua Kushner is a life-long democrat himself and did not vote for Donald Trump according to a spokesperson. During the 2018 Senate race in Texas, he donated to Beto O'Rourke's campaign.

Read: 'Cricket Mania Bond': Ranbir Kapoor's Picture With This Supermodel Goes Viral On Social Media, Take A Look

Read: "Million Dollar Smile", Says Netizens As Deepika Padukone Strikes A Pose With Supermodel Kendall Jenner At A Charity Dinner

Karlie Elizabeth Kloss who was born on August 3, 1992, is an American fashion model. At the young age of 17, she was declared one of the top 30 models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris. Other than modelling, Kloss has a profound interest in technology and is the founder of Kode with Klossy and it aims at getting young girls involved in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SHIV SENA ATTACKS GOVT OVER ECONOMY
CPI(M) HITS OUT AT KERALA GUV
RAHUL GANDHI CONDEMNS ATTACK
KOHLI NOT IN FAVOUR OF 4-DAY TESTS
LALU YADAV'S SLOGAN
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK