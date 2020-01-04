Karlie Kloss Was Reminded Of Her Connection To Trump Family, Watch Her Reaction

Long-time Democrat supporter and American supermodel Karlie Klos was just reminded of her connection to the Trumps and US President Donald Trump and her reaction was unmistakenly hilarious according to social media users. The incident took place on a recent episode of Project Runway.

Kloss's distant connection to the Trumps

The comment was made by Project Runway contestant Tyler Neasloney who while being criticised about his creation suggested that Karlie should wear the dree to dinner with the Kushners. Karlie Kloss is married to businessman Josh Kushner who is brother to Jared Kushner who is a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump and is also married to his daughter Ivanka.

While the connection between her and the Trumps is scarce, it undoubtedly does exist. Watch netizens' hilarious reactions below:

“I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”



“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”#ProjectRunway pic.twitter.com/O9qJbrC2ZN — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 3, 2020

Even Karlie recognizes that it was a good read. pic.twitter.com/AlZyMrLJod — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) January 3, 2020



Contestant Neasloney was later eliminated from the show. Joshua Kushner is a life-long democrat himself and did not vote for Donald Trump according to a spokesperson. During the 2018 Senate race in Texas, he donated to Beto O'Rourke's campaign.

Karlie Elizabeth Kloss who was born on August 3, 1992, is an American fashion model. At the young age of 17, she was declared one of the top 30 models of the 2000s by Vogue Paris. Other than modelling, Kloss has a profound interest in technology and is the founder of Kode with Klossy and it aims at getting young girls involved in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).