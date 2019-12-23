Supermodel Of The Year 2019 - When & Where To Watch This Fashion Reality Show

MTV India is back with the fashion reality show but with a new avatar. What was earlier known as India’s Next Top Model will now be called MTV Supermodel of the Year. The show aired its first episode on Sunday, December 22, starting the roller coaster journey of the fashion world.

Where to watch MTV Supermodel of the Year 2019?

Supermodel of the Year 2019 will air every Sunday on MTV channel at 7 p.m. The show also streams online on the Voot app which is the official app for all MTV shows. One can download it on their mobile phones or stream it on their laptop or desktop. The show, Supermodel of the Year 2019 comes on the app as early as one hour from the telecast time.

Supermodel of the Year 2019 has come up with new challenges and twists and turns for its 10 fashion aspirants. The show was revamped with new elements including new judges and mentors. While Malaika Arora and Milind Soman will retake their position as the judges of Supermodel of the year 2019, ace Bollywood designer Masaba Gupta is a new addition to the panel. Ujjwala Raut seems to have replaced Neeraj Gaba as the fashion mentor while Anusha Dandekar has taken on the position of the host.

India’s Next Model had four successful seasons so far with the winners gaining huge rewards at the end. Many of the contestants from the four seasons have gone on to have a successful fashion career. This year also, Supermodel of the Year 2019 gives the opportunity to the young girls who are looking forward to making their career in the modelling and entertainment industry.

