MTV Supermodel Of The Year is one of the biggest reality TV shows running on MTV India. The show premiered on December 22 and seen several models battle out for the ultimate title of Supermodel. The show provides them with the opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry.

'Supermodel of the Year' to see judges Malaika Arora and Milind Soman argue

The contestants are judged by Maliaka Arora, Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta. The judges often decide the ultimate winner by discussion and criticism. Recently in a promo for the show, the makers posted a video where Maliaka and Milind were seen having a spat.

The reason for their disapproval is unknown, however, as it was mentioned that the entire issue was due to a photograph. Milind Soman begins by saying he is being kind, so as to ignore a mistake or a flaw. However, he is rebuked by Malaika shortly as she questions his decision and asks him to stay true to his previous decision on not liking the photograph.

There was very little information provided by the makers in this regard. The viewers of the show will need to tune in to watch how this difference can be solved between the two judges. The show airs on Sunday at 7:00 pm and can also be watched on Voot at any time. So far the show has filtered down to 10 contestants. The tasks in the show are expected to get even more competitive as the episodes unfold and hence the competition will get tougher.

