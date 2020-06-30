Kazakh President Calls COVID-19 'a Passing Phenomenon', Urges People To Fight Virus

Distancing himself from the notion that the world has lost the fight against the COVID-19 crisis, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on June 29 asserted that though the coronavirus pandemic has changed the usual way of life, people should definitely not stand still. His remarks came as the central Asian nation reported 21,327 cases and 188 deaths until now, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated.

Speaking to an international media outlet, Tokayev stressed that the pandemic has altered the usual way of life. "Indeed, the pandemic has changed the usual way of life not only of our compatriots but of all humankind. We have witnessed that even the most developed states were helpless in the face of a serious illness. Leading European countries, the United States, Asian giants—China, Japan, South Korea, and many others found themselves in an extremely difficult situation. I consider the argument that 'we are losing in the fight against the epidemic, and the Government has lost control over the situation', incorrect," he said as quoted by ANI.

'Everyone is affected'

Painting a positive picture, he reportedly said that three COVID-19 hospitals were built ‘quickly’ in cities of Nur Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent. He also said that not only were the clinics‘well equipped’ but doctors also had the ‘necessary knowledge’ to treat patients. Calling the pandemic 'a passing phenomenon', he said that everyone is affected by it. However, people could protect themselves by taking care of themselves and their loved ones.

Further, he urged the Kazaks to not stand still otherwise they " will slip into stagnation with all consequences of statehood". He also emphasised that the prosperity of the country rested in the hands of its residents. In addition, Tokayev, called for respect for all creative arts saying that all professions should be looked at carefully.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the ex-president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement his spokespeople confirmed “there are no reasons for concern" and the 79-year-old remains in isolation.

