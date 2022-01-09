Kazakhstan Continues Anti-terrorist Operation; Over 5000 Detained Amid Mass Unrest

In Kazakhstan, violent protests erupted earlier this week after the rise in gas prices in the country. However, the government assured that they will lower the prices but the protest continued with violent fights with law enforcement personnel. As per the reports of Sputnik, over 5,000 individuals have been detained in Kazakhstan as a result of the unrest, which included widespread looting, burning, the murder of law enforcement officials, and at least one confirmed police officer beheading.

The anti-terrorist operations continue across the country. It was announced that the country will be in a state of emergency due to the deteriorating situation that will last until January 19, according to Sputnik. Over $200 million in damages have been estimated so far.

President Tokayev urges for help from CSTO

At the height of the violence, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested the help of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which agreed to send CSTO peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to protect vital infrastructure facilities while Kazakh law enforcement agencies worked to bring the situation under control. Tokayev announced on Friday, January 7, that the administration had reached an agreement with non-violent demonstrators on pressing social and economic issues, and that concrete measures would be announced on Tuesday, January 11.

Tokayev also stated on Friday that the war against the extremist has to come to an end and that those who refuse to give up will perish, according to TASS. He claims that the clashes in Almaty were carried out by 20,000 militants. He also said that their activities have demonstrated the existence of a clear plan for attacks on military, administrative, and social offices in virtually every location, as well as seamless coordination, great fighting capabilities and horrific savagery.

President appeals for peaceful resolution to the problems

The President stated that the attacks were carried out by specialists who manipulated public opinion through the dissemination of false information. He announced that the incident is being investigated by the country's National Security Committee and the Prosecutor General's Office and that the government of Kazakhstan will not deal with terrorists, according to TASS. The President also said that there have been appeals from throughout the world for the parties to discuss a peaceful resolution to the problems.

Image: AP