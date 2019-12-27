Kazakhstan: President Tokayev Declares Dec 28 As 'National Day For Mourning'

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office has declared December 28 as the 'National Day for Mourning' following multiple deaths in a plane crash at Almaty International Airport. The death toll of Kazakhstan plane crash with 98 people on board has reached 15. The plane crashed to a two-storey building shortly after takeoff and nearly 66 survived with injuries while 50 have been hospitalized on December 27. The Bek Aircraft hit a concrete fence after taking off from Almaty International Airport and lost attitude at 7:22am (local time).

According to the official statement, Almaty said that there was no fire and the rescue operation was underway immediately after the crash. Reportedly 1,000 people were working at the site of crash which was covered in snow. The weather in Almaty was clear with mild sub-zero temperature which is common at this time of the year.

The aircraft identified as Fokker-100 which is a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner was scheduled to fly to Nur-Sultan, country's capital. The company that manufactured the aircraft reportedly went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of Fokker-100 was stopped in 1997. As of now, all Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights have been suspended by the authorities in Kazakhstan while the investigation is still ongoing. The crash site in Almerek village near the end of the runway has been cordoned off while the cause of the crash still remains unclear.

Plane started shaking

As per international media reports, there was 'thick fog' in the area. Another survivor, businessman Aslan Nazaraliyev told a newspaper that the plane had started shaking while it was gaining altitude just two minutes after the takeoff. He further said that 'at some point' the plan started falling, 'not vertically, but at an angle'. According to Nazaraliyev, it seemed that the control over aircraft was lost. The plan has been torn in two parts next to the house which was half-demolished by the impact of the crash. However, other planes were seen taking off from the airport.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office tweeted to express condolences to the victims and their families and said 'those responsible will face tough punishment in accordance with law'.

(With agency inputs)