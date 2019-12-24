West Bengal: Truck Carrying India Post's Abandoned Plane Gets Stuck In Durgapur

In a bizarre incident that took place in West Bengal's Durgapur region, a plane loaded on a truck got stuck under a bridge. The truck was carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft and got stuck under a bridge while trying to navigate its way on National Highway 2. The incident took place in Durgapur's Paschim Bardhaman district where talks between police and India Post officials are underway.

West Bengal: A truck carrying an abandoned India Post aircraft has got stuck under a bridge in Durgapur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jGXkOuTqHs — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Here's how netizens reacted

This is due to untrained drivers carrying such a load, Driver shall be given training and skill certificate and accordingly allotment of load and permission shall be allowed. @nitin_gadkari @MORTHIndia @MORTHRoadSafety — Hitanshu Kaushal (@HitanshuKaushal) December 24, 2019

Why Driver don’t followed bridge clearance ?? 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

This Is India 🤐 — KaminiDesai (@Kamini07_Offl) December 24, 2019

One more reason for my letters to come late. — Venkat Ramani (@VRamani8) December 24, 2019

In another bizarre accident took place in the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass road in Tamil Nadu, a truck carrying cement mixture lost control and the vehicle turned turtle. The driver suffered grievous injuries.

On November 18, a truck overturn killed six children in Bihar's Gopalganj district. A truck laden with marbles turned upside-down killing six children on the spot. The accident happened after the truck hit a pothole. The driver managed to escape the spot after the accident.

In another incident, a truck in Turkey carrying a gigantic wind turbine blade fell on to its side while it was trying to make a turn on the highway. The video of the accident was captured by onlookers who later shared it on social media. The turbine was reportedly part of the new win project in the district and the company building involved in the project had done extensive research on how to move it to the site.

