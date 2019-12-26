Python Jets Off On Airplane From Australia To New Zealand, Officials Rescue

In a bizarre incident, a python managed to jet off on an airplane from Australia to New Zealand. The snake fell onto the runway as the flight landed around 3pm on December 15. The reptile crawled away unnoticed by the ground staffers and was identified when the pilot of the next flight reported a foreign object on the runway. New Zealand's biosecurity spokesperson said that the snake was believed to place itself in the aircraft's undercarriage. The biosecurity officers alerted about the python which was later recovered by the officials on the runway. It was alive when it was recovered by the officials.

Similar incident

Meanwhile, a woman from Wisconsin discovered that her SUV was "running strangely," following her instinct and just like what anybody would do in a situation like this she decided to open the hood of the car and investigate the matter. However, what she found inside took her by surprise as she was greeted by a huge snake that has coiled itself under the bonnet. And somebody had to call 911, just what she did without second thoughts of course. The woman in distress dialed Omro Police Department for help and two officials arrived at the scene to assist her.

The incident gained limelight after the Omro Police Department took to its social media account and reported it from the spot. They wrote, "We are still on the scene waiting for the slithering serpent to be freed." Officer Peeters from Omro and Lieutenant Sauriol from Winneconne reached the spot and attempted to remove the snake after the Police department received a call from the motorist on Wednesday at around 6.50pm. However, after several failed attempts, the officials finally had to call a snake catcher to relocate the large snake. The huge reptile that was resting in the engine compartment was later identified as a ball python.

