Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘no One Has Right’ To Pardon Killers After Family ‘forgives’

After the family of Jamal Khashoggi announced that they “forgive” the killers, the slain Saudi journalist’s fiancee said that no one has the right to pardon them. Hatice Cengiz, who has been calling for justice in the murder case, said that Khashoggi has become an international symbol who is admired and loved. Taking to Twitter, Cengiz said that the heinous murder of the Washington Post columnist does not have a statute of limitations.

Khashoggi’s son, Salah Khashoggi, issued a statement of Twitter on May 22 saying they forgive those who killed their father. “On this holy night of this blessed month (of Ramadan)... we the sons of martyr Jamal Khashoggi announce we forgive and pardon those who killed our father," said Salah.

Ali Shibabi, a Saudi analyst, said that forgiveness by Khashoggi’s family means the killers will avoid capital punishment since it is a right of the family under Sharia law. Calling the tradition “common in Saudi Arabia”. Shibabi tweeted that other legal procedures by the state will continue. Despite what cynics will say such steps are actually common in Saudi Arabia.

As part of this aspect of Sharia law family can also demand financial compensation from the murdurers and often in Saudi you have collections that are made on behalf of such convicts to come up with the funds. This is encouraged in Islam and has particular resonance in Ramadan. — Ali Shihabi (@aliShihabi) May 22, 2020

However, Cengiz asserted that Khashoggi was killed inside Turkey’s consulate by the killers who came from Saudi Arabia, adding that the nation will neither forgive the killers nor those who ordered it.

Jamal was killed inside his country's consulate while getting the docs to complete our marriage. The killers came from Saudi with premeditation to lure, ambush & kill him. Nobody has the right to pardon the killers. We will not pardon the killers nor those who ordered the killing — Hatice Cengiz / خديجة (@mercan_resifi) May 22, 2020

Death sentence to five

The Washington Post columnist went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he was reportedly murdered and his body was dismembered. A Saudi court had sentenced five people to death and prison term to three people but exonerated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s inner circle. After the verdict, Cengiz said in a statement that if the people sentenced to death get executed without giving them a chance to explain the reason behind the murder, the truth behind the murder would never come out.

