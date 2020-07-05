Kim Jong-un Lauds North Korea's COVID-19 Response, Appreciates 'spirit For The People'

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has declared the country’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic as a “shining success”. As per Korean state media reports, while speaking at the Worker’s Party Of Korea meeting, Kim Jong-un said his government had “prevented the inroad of the malignant virus” and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation even as the world continues to battle COVID-19.

Read: North Korea's Kim Jong Un Urges 'maximum Alert' On Virus; Claims Not A Single Covid Case

'Value Success'

North Korea has reported no cases of COVID-19 infection to date; however, the country had repeatedly been slammed by experts who accuse Jong-un of concealing information. Meanwhile, the Korean leader stressed that the “success” has been achieved by far-sighted leadership of Party Central Committee as well as a voluntary spirit for the people who followed all the government’s directives.

Kim Jong-un went on to ask people to "value such success" in anti-epidemic works and consolidate it further to ensure the safety of the nation.

As per WHO reports, the country has reopened schools but kept a ban on public gathering and mandated the use of masks. North Korea has also sealed all its borders from January 30 onwards. According to reports, hundreds of foreigners have been quarantined in the North Korean capital.

Read: North Korea Installs Loudspeakers, Satellite Images Show Damaged Liaison Office: Report

Earlier this month, the Korean leader urged officials to maintain “maximum alert” against the coronavirus pandemic, criticising unspecified complacencies in the country's anti-virus campaign that he said risked “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis.” Despite the warnings, state media reported that Kim Jong-un reaffirmed the government claims that there hasn't been a single case of COVID-19 in North Korea.

The North Korean leader said at a ruling party meeting that the country has “maintained stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis.” The North's claim of being COVID-19 free has been questioned by outside experts, who say a major outbreak in the country could possibly have dire consequences because of its chronic lack of medical supplies and poor health care infrastructure.

Read: North Korea Says No Need Of Talks With US Ahead Of Envoy's Visit To South Korea

Read: North Korea's Kim Urges 'maximum Alert' On Virus